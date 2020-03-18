Israel's El Al airlines puts most of its workers on unpaid leave

TEL AVIV, March 18 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines said it has sent 5,500 of its 6,000 workers on unpaid until May 31 after it slashed its flight schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel’s flag carrier said last week it would suspend most of its flights amid widening global travel restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

El Al has said it will maintain regular flight routes to the United States, Canada, England, France and South Africa.

Earlier this week it said it was in talks with the government over an aid package. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)