Israel's El Al extends passenger flight suspension until June 20

JERUSALEM, May 20 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines on Wednesday extended a suspension of scheduled commercial flights until June 20 but said it would continue to use its aircraft for cargo and occasional passenger flights.

While Israel has started to ease tight coronavirus lockdown restrictions, policy requiring incoming passengers to enter quarantine and a ban on foreigners entering the country was extended on Tuesday, the airline said.

“In light of the low demand for passenger flights, the company has decided to extend the temporary cessation of flights,” it in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s flag carrier halted flights in late March but the suspension has been extended repeatedly since. About 6,000 of the carrier’s 6,500 workers are on unpaid leave until June 30.

El Al last week reported a loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 and warned that it could collapse should talks with the government to secure a state-backed loan fail. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)