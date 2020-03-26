Israel's El Al to halt regular passenger flights until April 4

TEL AVIV, March 26 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it would suspend all scheduled passenger flights until April 4 due to a drop in demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel’s flag carrier also cited concerns for the health of passengers and crew as well as the need to reduce expenses until the crisis ends.

The airline’s flights on Thursday from New York, Toronto, London and Paris as well as special flights to return stranded Israelis in India and Costa Rica will go ahead as scheduled.

El Al said it would continue to operate special rescue flights to various destinations according to requests from the Foreign Ministry as well as its cargo flights. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)