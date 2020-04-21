UPDATE 1-Israel's El Al in loan talks, signs cargo flight deal

(Adds cargo flight deal)

TEL AVIV, April 21 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines said it is in advanced talks with an Israeli bank to receive a loan that will be partly backed by government guarantees and signed a deal to fly equipment to fight the coronavirus between China and Italy.

The airline said it is in talks with the Finance Ministry regarding the guarantees but did not provide further details.

It said that securing the loan and the government’s backing in the near term are vital for the company to be able to deal with the implications of the coronavirus outbreak, which has grounded the airline.

Israel’s flag carrier has suspended all scheduled passenger flights until May 2 due to a drop in demand though it operates special rescue flights to various destinations and continues cargo flights.

The airline has said it is in need of a government loan of $200 million to $300 million to recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. About 5,500 of the carrier’s 6,000 workers are on unpaid leave until May 31.

Separately El Al said on Tuesday its cargo division signed a deal with logistics firm Kuehne und Nagel to start operating two daily flights from China to Italy via Israel.

Return flights from Italy will pass through the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland en route to Israel. Financial details were not disclosed.

El Al converted two Boeing 777 passenger aircraft to cargo. It is also using 787 Dreamliners for freight.

Earlier this week, carried out a cargo run from Shanghai to Israel with medical and protection equipment using the 777. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)