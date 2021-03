SAN SALVADOR, March 27 (Reuters) - El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele said on Saturday that 1 million Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19 would arrive in the Central American country early on Sunday from China.

Writing on Twitter, Bukele said the vaccines were already en route and part of a purchase El Salvador made with Sinovac. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Daniel Wallis)