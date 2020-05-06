El Salvador to suspend public transport for 15 days to fight coronavirus

SAN SALVADOR, May 6 (Reuters) - El Salvador will from Thursday temporarily suspend public transport in a bid to strengthen efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Wednesday.

A decree published by the government on Wednesday said the measure would remain in place for 15 days.

El Salvador, which has reported 15 deaths from the pandemic, has applied some of the toughest measures in the Americas to tackle the coronavirus. That has sparked complaints by some human rights groups that the government is overreaching itself. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)