A healthcare worker shows a vial of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele said on Twitter on Tuesday night that the Central American nation has signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc for 4.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“With this purchase, we guarantee uninterrupted immunization for our entire target population,” said Bukele.