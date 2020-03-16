El Salvador accuses Mexico of sending it 12 coronavirus patients

SAN SALVADOR, March 16 (Reuters) - El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Monday accused Mexico of allowing a dozen confirmed coronavirus cases to board a flight due to leave Mexico City for San Salvador, and said he had suspended all passenger air travel with immediate effect.

Bukele, who made the assertion on Twitter, did not provide evidence or more detail about the situation. Mexican authorities, which Bukele described as “irresponsible,” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.