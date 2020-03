PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - The participation rate by late afternoon for local elections in France was down 16% from 2014, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Participation was at 38.7% compared to 54.7% in 2014 at 1700 (1600 GMT). Polls begin closing from 1800 local time. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alexander Smith)