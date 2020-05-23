Esports-Rowland ends German domination of virtual Formula E series

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Oliver Rowland ended the German domination of Formula E’s Race at Home Challenge with victory for the Nissan e.dams team around a virtual Berlin Tempelhof circuit on Saturday.

Germany’s Pascal Wehrlein and Maximilian Guenther had each won two of the first four esports races but Rowland ended the sequence on their own territory in the fifth.

The series features regular Formula E drivers competing on simulators from their homes and aims to provide some action for fans of the all-electric championship, with racing on hold in real life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercedes’ Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne started on pole position for the third time in the competition but finished second with Germany’s Daniel Abt, the 2018 Berlin ePrix winner, third for the Audi Sport team.

Championship leader Wehrlein finished fourth, with Guenther eighth. Wehrlein now has 82 points to Vandoorne’s 78 and Guenther’s 71. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)