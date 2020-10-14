CORRECTED-Eli Lilly to continue other COVID-19 antibody drug trials after U.S. pauses one on safety concerns

(Corrects to show the federal government, not Eli Lilly, made the decision to pause a clinical trial of the company’s antibody drug in headline and first paragraph)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co on Wednesday said that other trials of its experimental COVID-19 antibody drug will continue apace after the U.S. government paused one ongoing trial of the drug, citing safety concerns.

The paused trial, which Lilly calls ACTIV-3, focused on hospitalized patients. Lilly said it differed from other trials in some key respects, including the fact that the patients had more serious illness and were being treated with other drugs, including Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)