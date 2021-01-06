EU may soon approve extra doses from vials of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine -source

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European drugs regulator could shortly approve an amendment to its approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that would permit the extraction of six doses from a vial instead of five, an EU official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous because discussions are not public, said the change to the authorisation could come “very soon”.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended on Dec. 21 the conditional approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Under that authorisation five doses should be extracted from each vial.

The change could add a requirement for the use of special syringes that allow the precise extraction of more doses from the same vial, the official said.

“The responsible people in the member states should order these special syringes (Low Dead Space Syringes) now,” EU lawmaker Peter Liese said, adding they were widely available and could cost as little as 0.09 euros ($0.1) each.

This change in the recommended dosage could allow 20% more people to be vaccinated in the EU with doses ordered so far from Pfizer, Liese said.

The EU has secured 200 million doses, and has taken up an option for another 100 million. It is also in talks for a new order of 50 to 100 million doses, EU officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

EU states could use EU vaccines in different ways from those recommended by EMA, but if they do so they face liability risks.

($1 = 0.8106 euros)