EU regulator warns of insufficient data on inhaled steroids to treat COVID-19

May 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator said on Thursday there was insufficient evidence to support use of inhaled corticosteroids to treat patients with COVID-19, but said there was enough data at present to continue usage of dexamethasone.

The European Medicines Agency said although its COVID-19 taskforce had not found any safety risks so far for the corticosteroids, it could not exclude the possibility of harm in patients who have normal oxygen levels.