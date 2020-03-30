Brazil's Embraer to resume some aircraft manufacturing on April 1

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Planemaker Embraer SA said on Monday that 1,000 employees, or about 10% of its workforce, at its main Brazilian plant will return to work on April 1 and resume some aircraft manufacturing activities, a press representative said.

Most workers remain furloughed since March 23, when Embraer temporarily suspended manufacturing due to the coronavirus outbreak. The current measure allowing for some workers to return applies until April 9. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Franklin Paul)