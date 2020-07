July 6 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Monday it has signed a five-year pact to make the drug substance used in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in a deal valued at about $480 million for the first two years.

Johnson & Johnson had struck a deal with Emergent in April to use its manufacturing facilities and make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop the novel coronavirus. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)