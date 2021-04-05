Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

Emergent gets $23 million additional order for vaccine production

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc said late on Sunday that a key U.S. agency has increased an order, related to the manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, by $23 million.

The amount will be used to purchase biologics equipment specific to J&J’s vaccine and support the potential manufacturing expansion at the company’s Baltimore Bayview facility, the company said in a statement.

Emergent also said that it will agree to a mutual ramp down of manufacturing of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine bulk drug substance.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up