UPDATE 1-Emergent says it has disposed of spoilt COVID-19 vaccine batch

April 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson’s manufacturing partner Emergent Biosolutions said on Thursday that it had discarded the single batch of COVID-19 drug substance that did not meet specifications.

J&J on Wednesday said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced at Emergent’s site in Baltimore, Maryland.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that about 15 million doses were ruined, without citing a source.

“Discarding a batch of bulk drug substance, while disappointing, does occasionally happen during vaccine manufacturing, which is a complex and multi-step biological process,” Emergent said.