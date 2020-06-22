Healthcare
June 22, 2020

Abu Dhabi eases movement restrictions within emirate

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi has eased restrictions to allow movement between its cities for all residents starting on Tuesday but extended restrictions on entry into the emirate by non-residents, its media office said on Monday.

Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, extended a ban on entering the emirate without a permit for another week, the media office said in a tweet, while allowing residents to exit the emirate freely. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Toby Chopra)

