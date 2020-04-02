Emirates planning for resumption of operations in phases from May 1 - sources

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates airline is planning for a resumption of operations in phases from May 1, according to two sources familiar with the matter, after it halted passenger flights in March.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspended passenger flights for two weeks until April 8 to combat the spread of the coronavirus, though some carriers have operated flights carrying foreigners.

Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said on Thursday the state carrier would gradually resume flights as travel and operational restrictions are lifted without going into further detail.

The sources said Emirates, one of the world’s largest long-haul airlines, is planning for a scenario where it can resume operations in phases from May 1, though they cautioned that could change.

The state-owned airline did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Governments around the world have imposed strict entry restrictions, including banning their citizens from leaving and the entry of foreigners, that have contributed to a virtual halt in international travel caused by virus pandemic.

It is unclear when many of those restrictions will be eased.

Emirates said on Thursday it had been given government approval to resume some outbound-only flights from April 6 for foreigners in the UAE who wish to return to their home countries.

A document seen by Reuters said most of those flights would be to destinations in India but also included London and Cairo. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Alexander Cornwell, additional reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)