UPDATE 1-Emirates plans to resume flights in phases from May 1 - sources

(Adds Emirates flight details from April 6, Etihad services, GCAA comment)

By Davide Barbuscia and Alexander Cornwell

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates airline is planning to resume operations in phases from May 1, according to two sources familiar with the matter, after it halted passenger flights in March.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspended passenger flights for two weeks until April 8 to combat the spread of the coronavirus, though some carriers have operated flights carrying foreigners.

Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said on Thursday the state carrier would gradually resume flights as travel and operational restrictions are lifted without going into further detail.

The sources said Emirates, one of the world’s largest long-haul airlines, was planning a scenario in which it could resume operations in phases from May 1, though they cautioned that could change.

The airline did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Governments around the world have imposed strict entry restrictions, including banning their citizens from leaving and the entry of foreigners, that have contributed to a virtual halt in international travel.

It is unclear when many of those restrictions will be eased.

Emirates said on Thursday it had been given government approval to resume some outbound-only flights from April 6 for foreigners in the UAE who wish to return to their home countries.

Initial flights would be to London, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Zurich, it said.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said it would resume regular services starting April 5 to Seoul followed by Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam.

The country’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said specific flights were being granted permission so foreigners could leave the UAE but that the suspension on regular passenger services, such as transit, remained in place, state news agency WAM reported. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Alexander Cornwell, additional reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Nick Macfie)