Healthcare
April 2, 2020 / 9:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Emirates to operate flights to repatriate visitors, ex-pats from April 6

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to operate a number of outbound passenger flights starting April 6 to repatriate visitors and residents who wish to return to their home countries, the company’s chairman said in a tweet on Thursday.

One of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, Emirates looks to resume flights gradually in line with the lifting of travel and operational restrictions, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; writing by Dahlia Nehme; editing by Jason Neely)

