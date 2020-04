DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ central bank said on Sunday it had reduced banks’ reserve requirements for demand deposits by 50% to support the country’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aggregate value of all capital and liquidity measures adopted by the central bank since March 14 is 256 billion dirhams ($69.70 billion), the central bank said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)