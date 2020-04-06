Dubai and Saudi Arabia explore funding options amid coronavirus fallout - sources

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Dubai is in the early stages of talks with banks about potential funding options as its economy suffers under the fallout from the new coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter said.

It has not issued a request for proposals but has approached banks in the past few days that have lent to the emirate previously to see if they can provide debt financing of $3 billion to $5 billion, one of the sources said.

Dubai’s department of finance declined to comment.

Social and business restrictions due to the pandemic have hit vital sectors of the Middle East’s trade and tourism hub hard. Analysts have estimated the outbreak could cost Dubai 5% to 6% of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 if the restrictions were to last another three to four months.

Dubai has not issued public bonds since 2013 and has been in talks with lenders since last year, as previously reported by Reuters, about a potential return to the global debt markets.

While the pandemic is adding pressure to the emirate’s funding needs, banking sources said a return to the bond market amid the current market volatility was unlikely.

Global debt investors would probably be cautious about new bonds given Dubai’s high debt burden, which is estimated at about $135 billion, or 125% of GDP, with almost half due for repayment before the end of 2024.

It is not clear if any money raised would go to the Dubai government, or state-owned companies with the benefit of a government guarantee, the source said.

EVERYONE IS TALKING

Emirates is also in talks with its traditional lenders about financing, two sources said. The state-run airline declined to comment about discussions, which were first reported by Bloomberg.

Dubai said last week it planned to help the airline mitigate the financial blow from the coronavirus outbreak by injecting fresh equity but gave no details.

One of the sources said Dubai’s planned fundraising could partly be used to back that equity injection.

Other Gulf nations are also exploring debt-funding options in the face of both the economic pressure due to the pandemic and the impact of plunging oil prices on their finances.

“Everyone is in talks,” said one of the sources.

The Saudi ministry of finance is exploring funding options, two sources said. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Gulf kingdom raised its debt ceiling last month to 50% of GDP from 30%.

Less wealthy Gulf oil producers Bahrain and Oman have also approached their usual banks over the past month about potential loans as bond market volatility would make it more expensive for them to issue paper to global investors, sources have said. (Additional reporting by Yousef Saba and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Clarke)