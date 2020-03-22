UAE cabinet approves additional 16 bln dirhams stimulus package -tweet

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates approved an additional 16 billion dirhams ($4.36 billion) on Sunday for a total stimulus package of 126 billion dirhams to counter the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s vice president tweeted after a cabinet meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the ruler of regional tourism and business hub Dubai, said authorities had also approved new measures to support small businesses and ensure delivery of big government infrastructure projects.