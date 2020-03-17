Expo 2020 Dubai says on track for October launch despite coronavirus

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Expo 2020 Dubai is on track for its October launch despite the coronavirus outbreak, but may make adjust planned preparations for the event, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

“In common with other organisations, Expo 2020 Dubai is closely monitoring ongoing developments and taking sensible precautions to manage and mitigate the risk to all those involved in the Expo,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“As we continue to prepare for this event, we will be adjusting planned preparations, as changing circumstances require,” he said. “Expo 2020 is not due to open until late October and we continue on track.” (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)