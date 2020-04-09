UAE's flydubai says will resume operations when time is right

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates airline flydubai will resume regular operations when the time is right and for the time being will continue to operate flights for repatriation purposes, its chief commercial officer said on Thursday.

The UAE has suspended scheduled passenger flights since March 24, though has allowed limited services for foreigners wishing to leave and for returning citizens.

“We look forward to resuming our operations when the time is right and we are working closely with the authorities,” CCO Hamad Obaidalla said in a statement.

Flydubai will operate up to ten repatriation flights over the next week, it said.