Healthcare
March 30, 2020 / 1:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE's flydubai to cut salaries for three months due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ airline flydubai will cut salaries for three months from April due to the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on its business, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. It has been made to offer some stability at a time of uncertainty and to minimise the impact on all its employees when the normal pattern of life has been disrupted,” the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below