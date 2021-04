FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates may invest in a COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Indonesia, the UAE state news agency WAM said on Monday, citing Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei.