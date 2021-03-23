UAE mandates two-week PCR tests for unvaccinated in some private sectors

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates, which has one of the world’s fastest COVID-19 vaccination programmes, says unvaccinated private-sector workers in five industries must get a PCR test every two weeks, in a bid to encourage vaccine uptake.

From March 28, workers in hotels, restaurants, transportation, health and services including laundries, beauty and hairdressing salons must take a PCR test every two weeks, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said late on Monday.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi separately said it would provide free PCR tests for private sector workers in “vital sectors and service industries”.

Unvaccinated workers at UAE government entities have for some time been required to pay for a PCR test every week.

The UAE ranks second globally, behind Israel, for the number of vaccines administered per 100 people and has approved four for use: one by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Russia’s Sputnik V and AstraZeneca’s shot.

The region’s commercial and tourism hub, the UAE has set a blistering pace for its vaccine rollout to keep its economy open for business.

The UAE on Sunday expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents, having restricted it in recent weeks to UAE nationals and older and more vulnerable population segments.

Daily COVID-19 cases surged to nearly 4,000 in late January from about 600 in September after Dubai opened its doors to visitors during the peak winter tourism season.

The rate has fallen after authorities tightened restrictions at public venues but stopped short of imposing new lockdowns. Some restrictions have since been eased but mask-wearing in public and social distancing are still required.

The UAE, which does not give a breakdown for each of its seven emirates, registered 2,172 new infections on Tuesday.