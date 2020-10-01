UAE records highest daily COVID-19 tally since outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Unemployed men queue for food handouts from concerned local residents after they lost incomes due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 6, 2020. Picture taken July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Barrington

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates saw on Wednesday its highest daily total of coronavirus infections since the start of the outbreak, with 1,100 new cases.

Infections in the Gulf Arab state have surged over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3, which authorities have blamed on people’s poor adherence to social distancing measures.

The UAE’s nationwide tally stands at 94,190 infections and 419 deaths, although the government does not disclose where in the seven emirates they happened.