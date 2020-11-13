UAE reopens land-border crossings closed due to COVID-19 - WAM

CAIRO (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates has reopened its land-border crossings as it works to support the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
The statement said Omani citizens would not need authorisation to enter the country from Nov. 16 but would need a negative PCR coronavirus test. It gave no details on any changes for Saudi citizens.
Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.