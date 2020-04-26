UPDATE 1-S&P lowers outlooks for UAE's Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah to negative

(Adds Ras Al Khaimah government statement, context)

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings has lowered its outlook to negative from stable for Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, two of the seven emirates that form the UAE, citing the financial risks of lower oil prices and the coronavirus.

The rating agency affirmed its BBB/A-2 long-term rating for Sharjah and its A/A-1 long-term rating for Ras Al Khaimah.

A negative outlook means an expectation that a credit issuer’s finances may worsen and the agency may downgrade its rating as its next move.

S&P said it expects Sharjah’s economy to contract by 3% this year due to lower oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak, while Ras Al Khaimah’s economy would contract by 2%.

Both economies were expected to recover next year, it said.

In response to the outlook change, the Ras Al Khaimah government said it was in a strong fiscal position to weather global economic conditions. Its state debt burden was low and declining, and the government was set to retire two bonds before maturity this year, it said in a statement to Reuters.

Like other countries, the United Arab Emirates has taken drastic measures including curfews and shuttering businesses to curb the spread of virus. It has recorded nearly 10,000 infections and 71 deaths.

Restrictions were eased over the weekend and some businesses such as retail outlets and restaurants have reopened, though at limited capacity as mandated by the government.

In October, Sharjah raised $750 million in a 10-year Islamic bond.

On March 26 S&P affirmed its A/A-1+ long-term rating for Abu Dhabi, the capital and emirate with the most oil wealth, and maintained its outlook as stable. The agency does not rate Dubai, the UAE’s financial centre. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Peter Graff)