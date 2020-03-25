UAE to shut public transport, restrict movement from Thursday night to Sunday - state news agency

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will restrict the movement of traffic and people from 8 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Sunday as it disinfects public transport and public facilities, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The health and interior ministries urged people to stay in their homes throughout the period and only go out to buy food or medicine, receive healthcare or to work in vital sectors including energy, banking, communications, postal services, shipping, water and food, civil aviation and construction, WAM said.