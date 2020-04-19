Middle East tourism fair in Dubai cancelled over coronavirus

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market, one of the Middle East’s biggest travel and tourism fairs, has been cancelled this year due to the new coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Sunday.

The exhibition was in March rescheduled to June 28 to July 1 at Dubai’s World Trade Centre from its original dates of April 19 to 22.

“After consultation with our key stakeholders and after listening to our industry, ultimately it became apparent that the best course of action, and with everyone’s best interests in mind, is to postpone the event to 2021,” organisers said on the event’s website.

An online event will be held from June 1 to June 3, they said.

The exhibition halls of the world trade centre were last week turned into a field hospital to treat patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 6,781 infections of the disease and 41 deaths as of Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)