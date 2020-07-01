UAE says residents cannot travel abroad for tourism yet

CAIRO - July 1 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates authorities on Wednesday said traveling abroad for tourism and leisure purposes was not allowed for the time being, a spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said.

The spokesman said currently traveling abroad is only allowed for the purposes of study, medical treatment, diplomatic missions, business in commercial and economic sectors, and residents who want to visit their home countries. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Lisa Barrington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)