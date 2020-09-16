China says has seen positive results in China-UAE phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United Arab Emirates have seen some positive results in their Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trials, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.
The United Arab Emirates on Monday granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine, six weeks after human trials in the Gulf Arab state started.
(This story corrects day of week in first paragraph)
Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.