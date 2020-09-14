UAE announces emergency approval for use of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of Covid-19 and stock graph logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has issued emergency approval for the use of a COVID-19 vaccine, currently in its third phase of testing in the gulf country, health authorities said on Monday.

“The vaccine will be available to our first line of defense heroes who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus,” said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in a tweet.