Abu Dhabi crown prince says authorities to stimulate investment amid coronavirus concerns

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Monday that United Arab Emirates authorities will support the economy by easing investment laws and regulations as the coronavirus spreads in the country.
Sheikh Mohammed, the UAE’s de facto ruler, said authorities also plan to stimulate strategic investment and a new committee headed by the Department of Finance will review lending options to support local companies.
Reporting by Maher Chmayetelli and Yousef Saba; Editing by Tom Hogue