Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of coronavirus medication Sotrovimab - tweet

FILE PHOTO: Nurses wearing protective equipment speak while testing patients, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

CAIRO - (Reuters) - UAE’s Abu Dhabi received its first shipment of the coronavirus Sotrovimab medication, becoming the first city globally to receive it, the media office said on a tweet on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the emergency use of Sotrovimab in May, saying it ” offers the prospect of reducing hospitalisation for more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85% when administered to patients as an early treatment for COVID-19”, the state news agency reported.