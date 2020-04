CAIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Emirates airline will start operating limited passenger services during May, starting with flights to allow residents and visitors to return to home countries, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The available destinations offered by the Dubai-based airline will be Frankfurt, London, Sao Paolo, Shanghai, among others, with operations starting on May 2. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; writing by Hesham Abdul Khalek; editing by Mark Potter)