DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Saturday reported 1,007 new cases of the coronavirus, its highest daily number since the pandemic broke out.

Until last month, there had been a generally falling trend after the UAE’s new daily cases peaked at 994 in May, but numbers have surged from 164 cases on Aug. 3. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)