UAE revokes curfew permit system

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is revoking a system allowing individuals to obtain permits to move around during nightly curfews imposed temporarily for a disinfection drive, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

There is no public transport during curfew, including taxis. Only individuals working in exempt vital sectors and those who have an essential need to leave their homes will be allowed to do so between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. while the curfew lasts. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Writing by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Leslie Adler)