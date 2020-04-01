Enel does not see material impact on 2020 capex from coronavirus

MILAN, April 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel does not expect the coronavirus outbreak to have any material impact on its planned investments for this year, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We have a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity available with a low level of debt maturing... putting us in an ideal position to face volatile scenarios, supporting the deployment of the capex plan and dividend commitments,” Enel said in an emailed statement in response to questions.

Falling energy prices and the lockdown imposed in many countries around the world to fight the COVID-19 pandemic has raised doubts about utilities’ abilities to stick to spending projects. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)