Enel does not see significant impact on results this year from coronavirus

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Thursday it did not expect the coronavirus outbreak to have any significant impact on its results this year after ordinary net profit in 2019 rose 17%, in line with guidance.

Europe’s biggest utility said it had put in place a series of measures to combat fallout from the coronavirus epidemic to ensure full service continuity in all the countries it operated in.

It said it would pay a dividend on last year’s results of 0.328 euros per share, above a floor of 0.32 euros promised in its last business plan. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)