Put clean energy at heart of stimulus plans -IEA's Birol

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Friday that governments should put renewable energy at the heart of economic rescue packages launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic to avoid a rebound in carbon emissions.

“Putting clean energy at the heart of stimulus plans is an excellent strategy for revitalising economies while building a more secure and sustainable energy future,” Birol said after co-hosting an online global ministerial meeting with Denmark.

“It is crucial to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. Although emissions fell as a result of the 2008 global financial crisis, they soon rebounded sharply. We must learn from that experience,” Birol said in a statement. (Reporting by Matthew Green Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)