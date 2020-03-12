Healthcare
March 12, 2020 / 10:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Soccer-Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the first-team squad set to self-isolate as a result.

The club’s Hale End training centre has been temporarily closed.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff,” Arsenal said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

