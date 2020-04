LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - The death toll from the novel coronavirus in English hospitals rose by 657 to 9,594, officials said on Sunday.

Of the 657, there were 42 patients aged between 30 and 98 who had no known underlying health condition.

Figures for the whole of the United Kingdom were expected to be published later on Sunday. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)