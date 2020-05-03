Healthcare
May 3, 2020 / 1:29 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rises to 21,180

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - A total of 21,180 people have died in hospital in England after testing positive for the new coronavirus, up by 327 in a 24-hour period, the National Health Service for England said on Sunday.

The 327 patients who died were aged between 46 and 101 years old, with 17 of them - aged between 47 and 97 years old - having had no known underlying health condition.

Figures for the whole of the United Kingdom will be published later in the day. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by David Goodman)

