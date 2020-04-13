England COVID-19 death toll rises to 10,261, up 667 in a day

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A further 667 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in hospitals in England, bringing the total number of deaths to 10,261, the National Health Service said on Monday.

The patients were aged between 17 and 101 years old. Of the 667 people who died, 40 had no known underlying health condition. Those 40 were aged between 37 and 98 years old.

Figures for the United Kingdom as a whole are due to be published later. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison Williams)