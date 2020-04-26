England's hospital COVID-19 death toll rises to 18,420

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - The number of people who have died in hospitals in England after testing positive for the new coronavirus has risen to 18,420, up by 336 in 24 hours, the National Health Service said on Sunday.

The patients who died were aged between 28 and 100 years old. Out of the total, 22 people aged between 41 and 94 had no known underlying health conditions.

Figures for the United Kingdom as a whole will be published later in the day. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Gareth Jones)